Start to finish, Hilary Duff’s wedding fashion game was on point.

When the “Lizzie McGuire” actor married singer-songwriter Matthew Koma on Dec. 21 at their Los Angeles home, she stunned in not one, but two looks. For the ceremony and beginning of the reception, she wore a structured Jenny Packham gown, which had “empowered shoulders,” cape-like sleeves and sweet hidden details like the couple’s initials, their kids’ initials and date of the wedding embroidered into the skirt.

On Wednesday, we got a glimpse at the beaming bride’s second look when she shared several new photos on her Instagram. In the pictures, Duff is wearing a gold, glittery two-piece ensemble with hoop earrings and her hair slicked back in a low ponytail.

“Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019,"

Duff captioned the photos. “2018 was so special because of [daughter] Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding♥️ feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true.”

Duff and Koma announced their engagement in May after dating on and off since 2017. They are parents to 14-month-old Banks; Duff also has a 7-year-old son, Luca, from her previous marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie. Both kids played a role in the ceremony.