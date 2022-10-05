Hilary Swank Reveals She’s Pregnant With Twins At 48

Hilary Swank is going to be a mom ― of two!

The “Million Dollar Baby” actor, 48, announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins.

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” the Oscar winner announced on “Good Morning America.” “I’m going to be a mom ― and not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Swank, who’s in her second trimester, said in another interview that she’s “feeling great right now” and that twins run in her husband’s family.

“It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said of being pregnant with two babies.

Swank and Schneider, an entrepreneur, have been married for four years. They wed in a redwood grove in Carmel, California, in 2018, two years after they met on a blind date in 2016.

“It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’s wife, Vicki, and another close friend, Jean. We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m.,” Swank said of their first date, a bottomless brunch. “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe, from 1997 to 2007.