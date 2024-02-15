Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Unique Names For The First Time

Hilary Swank officially revealed the name of her 10-month-old twins on Valentine’s Day.
The “Million Dollar Baby” actor displayed her kids’ unique names in an Instagram post from a beach, which showed her babies facing away from the camera and looking toward the ocean.
Behind them were their names: “Aya,” dressed in pink, and “Ohm,” dressed in blue.
“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” Swank said.
She added, “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?”
Swank confirmed via social media last April that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, had welcomed twins.
“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” she said at the time in an Instagram post.
The “Boys Don’t Cry” star previously opened up about why she waited to become a mother until she was 48.
Swank told “Extra” in 2022 that it basically came down to “having a career and not having the right relationship.”
“You know, all the elements needing to come together and be right,” she said.
Schneider and Swank tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating. Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007, and was later briefly engaged to former tennis pro Ruben Torres in 2016.