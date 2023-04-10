Hilary Swank has officially gone from “Million Dollar Baby” to million-dollar mommy.

The two-time Oscar winner confirmed on Instagram Sunday that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, recently welcomed twins.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” Swank wrote alongside a photo of her embracing her newborns while overlooking the ocean. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

She did not share the babies’ exact birthdate or their names.

The post drew a plethora of well wishes from some of Swank’s famous pals, including actors Viola Davis, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Debra Messing.

“All the love to you and your little (bigger) family,” wrote Helena Christensen.

Added Katie Couric: “So happy for you Hilary!!! What a gift…or gifts.”

Schneider and Swank have been married since 2018. The twins are the couple’s first children.

Swank, who currently stars on the ABC drama series “Alaska Daily,” first confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on “Good Morning America” in October.

“I’m so happy to share it with you and with America right now, this is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” she said at the time. “I’m going to be a mom ― and not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Appearing on “Extra!” that month, the actor explained that “having a career and not having the right relationship” prompted her to hold off on becoming a mom until age 48.