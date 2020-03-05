Hillary Clinton Throws Shade At One Of The 2020 Democrats In The Funniest Way

Hillary Clinton took a not-so-subtle swipe at one of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

But which one?

Host Jimmy Fallon got the former secretary of state to delve into his “Bag of Secrets,” pull out cards with names of the contenders (past and present) on them and reveal her thoughts about each person, without saying who it is.

Clinton was overwhelmingly positive when it came to commenting on most of the candidates. But after looking at one particular card, she tossed it aside ― eliciting a stunned response from Fallon and his audience.

Social media users placed their bets on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg being the subject of Clinton’s ire.

Clinton on Tuesday said she has no plans to endorse any candidate.

In another part of the interview with Fallon, she heaped praise on former Vice President Joe Biden. “He is such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House,” she said, adding, “he knows what needs to be done, he can repair the damage that he would be inheriting, so I think that is what was going on in people’s minds.”

