Hillary Clinton Says She And Bill Left Chelsea At Kremlin During State Visit

Hillary Clinton revealed Tuesday that she and Bill Clinton once left behind daughter Chelsea at the Kremlin during his presidency. (Watch the video below.)

The former first lady and secretary of state made the confession in an appearance with Chelsea on “The Tonight Show.”

“I hope she doesn’t remember this because it was pretty traumatic,” the one-time Democratic presidential nominee told host Jimmy Fallon.

She explained that they took along Chelsea during a state visit to Russia and were wrapping up formal goodbyes at the Kremlin. “Bill and I were ushered into the beast, the big limousine, to head to the airport not knowing that we had left her behind,” she said. “Can you imagine leaving my only child in the Kremlin?”

Chelsea Clinton didn’t hear the anecdote because she was wearing noise-canceling headphones, as the story was part of a game to guess how her mom answered Fallon’s question. When Fallon asked Chelsea about the craziest vacation memory, she assessed the shocked looks and nailed it.

“When they left me in the Kremlin,” said Chelsea, who was 12 when her father took office in 1993.

Then-President Bill Clinton visited Russia in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2000, according to a State Department archive.