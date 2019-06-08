Hillary Clinton Announces Death Of Brother Tony Rodham

Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham died Friday night.

The 2016 presidential candidate broke the news in a tweet Saturday, mourning his passing.

“We lost my brother Tony last night,” she wrote. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much.”

Rodham was born in 1954 to Hugh Rodham and Dorothy Howell, and was the youngest of their three children.

Like his sister, Rodham also became politically involved, working for the Democratic National Convention in 1992 as then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton launched his successful presidential bid. In 2007, Rodham joined Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign.

Hillary Clinton appears to have had a sometimes strained relationship with Rodham, who along with his brother Hugh had jokingly become known to Clinton’s White House aides as “The Brothers Rodham,” according to Politico. In 2015, the outlet reported that during Clinton’s time as secretary of state, Rodham pushed the agency to approve visas.

But that wasn’t all. In 1999, a Washington Post article detailed the brothers’ “embarrassing business venture” in which they attempted to turn a profit from harvesting hazelnuts in the former Soviet republic of Georgia.

The enterprise reportedly angered then-national security adviser Sandy Berger as Aslan Abashidze, a local politician in the port city of Batumi, claimed it was an indication of “political support” from Bill Clinton himself.

Abashidze was a rival of then-Georgian President Eduard Shevardnadze, a U.S. ally who became irked as a result.

Eventually, Berger pressured the Rodham brothers into dropping the project altogether.

In 2001, The New York Times revealed that during the end of the Clinton administration, Rodham had convinced his brother-in-law, who was serving as president, to override Justice Department objections and pardon Edgar Allen Gregory Jr. and wife Vonna Jo Gregory, a Tennessee couple found guilty of bank fraud.

A congressional probe subsequently discovered that the duo had paid Rodham nearly $250,000 for work as a “consultant” while they attempted to secure the pardon.

In 2016, Rodham briefly appeared with Hillary Clinton during a campaign visit to Scranton, Pennsylvania, where their father was born and raised.

Rodham had three children with wife Megan Madden, whom he married in 2005, four years after his divorce from wife Nicole Boxer, the daughter of former California Sen. Barbara Boxer. Rodham and Boxer share son Zach.

The cause of death has not yet been made public.