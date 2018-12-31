Hillary Clinton Posts Year-End Thoughts, Calls 2018 'A Dark Time For Our Country'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on Monday to reflect on 2018.
“In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country,” she wrote.
“As it ends, I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into it: activists who protected kids at the border, journalists who stood up for truth, organizers who mobilized voters for the 2018 elections, candidates who ran races with grit and inspiration, voters who made their voices heard, and absolutely everyone who marched, donated, called, and protested to fight for the values we share.”
Clinton’s words were accompanied by a photograph of herself, former President Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, from Nov. 5, 1996, when the trio watched fireworks in celebration of his second White House victory.
The sentiments Hillary Clinton shared addressed hot-button issues plaguing the nation, including the thousands of Central Americans who traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border in search of asylum, only to be faced by an administration that insisted they be stopped.
While the former first lady had rough patches this year, including sparring with President Donald Trump on social media about various issues and receiving a suspicious package containing a potentially explosive device at her home in Chappaqua, New York, some bright moments for her included celebrating female candidates who she said “went all in” for the midterm elections and appearing on the revival of “Murphy Brown.”