New Book By Hillary And Chelsea Clinton Spotlights 100 'Gutsy Women'

Chelsea Clinton had a baby boy just a few weeks ago. Now she and her mom, Hillary Clinton, are giving birth to something else: A book dedicated to “gutsy women.”

The Clintons took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the project: “The Book Of Gutsy Women,” which will focus on 100 women who stood up to the status quo.

Some of the women who made the cut are Madame Curie, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Shirley Chisholm (the first black woman elected to the House and the first black candidate for a major party’s presidential nomination).

The book will also feature portraits of the Clintons’ family and friends, according to ABC News.

“To us, they are all gutsy women — leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done,” Hillary Clinton said in a statement. “This book is a continuation of a conversation Chelsea and I have been having since she was a little girl, and we are excited to welcome others into that conversation.”

.@ChelseaClinton and I are thrilled to announce "The Book of Gutsy Women," out October 1st. It's a conversation about over 100 women who have inspired us—and narrowing it down was a process! https://t.co/DOhSrVq9SC pic.twitter.com/bOVES73FAQ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

Chelsea Clinton added that all the women featured in the book “share a fierce optimism that their work and lives will make a difference in the world.”

She added:

“We hope readers will draw strength from their stories as we have, because if history shows one thing, it’s that the world needs more gutsy women.”

The book, which will be published Oct. 1, marks the first the former secretary of state and presidential candidate has written with her daughter, according to The Associated Press.

Hillary Clinton’s previous books include “What Happened” and “Living History,” while Chelsea’s works include the children’s book “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World.”