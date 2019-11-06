Hillary and Chelsea Clinton interrupted James Corden’s monologue on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show” and poked fun at President Donald Trump and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The mother-and-daughter received a standing ovation from the audience as they walked on stage behind Corden.

“I am really fed up with all of your Trump jokes every single night,” former Secretary of State Clinton told the host. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes, it’s me.”

The Clintons, who were promoting their new book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” proceeded to crack jokes about Trump losing the popular vote in the 2016 election and Spicer’s ongoing controversial participation in ABC’s talent competition “Dancing With The Stars.”

Check out the clip here:

Elsewhere on the show, the Clintons shared embarrassing anecdotes about each other in a game of “Face Your Mother.” Chelsea revealed Hillary’s most annoying traveling habit, while Hillary explained the most mischievous thing her daughter did as a teenager in the White House.

Check out that segment here:

Hillary Clinton also mocked Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani here:

And she offered advice to the Democratic candidate who ends up debating the president here: