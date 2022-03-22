Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Tuesday on Twitter.
The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said she has “mild cold symptoms but is otherwise “feeling fine,” adding she’s grateful for the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine.
Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has tested negative and has no symptoms, she added.
The diagnosis for Hillary Clinton, 74, is the latest in a flurry of cases among high-profile politicians and other Washington figures.
Her announcement comes just over a week after former President Barack Obama, whom she vied against for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, announced he’d tested positive for the virus. He also reported mild symptoms and said this should serve as “a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”
Earlier on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she, too, had tested positive for COVID-19, as had second gentleman Doug Emhoff last week.
New cases and hospitalizations are down across the country after a winter surge in the omicron variant, but the U.S. is expected to soon surpass 1 million deaths from the virus. Only 65% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and a mere 29% have received a booster dose despite urging by public health officials.