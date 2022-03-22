Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said she has “mild cold symptoms but is otherwise “feeling fine,” adding she’s grateful for the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has tested negative and has no symptoms, she added.

The diagnosis for Hillary Clinton, 74, is the latest in a flurry of cases among high-profile politicians and other Washington figures.

Her announcement comes just over a week after former President Barack Obama, whom she vied against for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, announced he’d tested positive for the virus. He also reported mild symptoms and said this should serve as “a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Earlier on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she, too, had tested positive for COVID-19, as had second gentleman Doug Emhoff last week.

Advertisement