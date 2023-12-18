Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a single-word response to former President Donald Trump’s quoting of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire, on Saturday.
Clinton, Trump’s defeated Democratic rival in the 2016 election, shared on X (formerly Twitter) a news report on Trump’s widely condemned comment by The Washington Post.
And she captioned the link: “Puppet.”
Trump at the event, in his latest praise of his former Russian counterpart, quoted Putin as saying: “It shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy.”
“They’re all laughing at us,” Trump added.
At the same rally, GOP front-runner Trump drew fierce backlash for claiming immigrants are “pouring” into the United States and “poisoning the blood of our country.”
Clinton last month warned voters to take the four-times-indicted Trump “at his word” with his dictatorial language on the campaign trail.
“I think it would be the end of our country as we know it,” she predicted of a second Trump presidency. He was “somewhat restrained” in his first term but would become unhinged if he wins next year, Clinton told “The View.”