Hillary Clinton Mocks Donald Trump's 2020 Rally Rant With Stamina Gag

Hillary Clinton hit back in amusing style after President Donald Trump ranted about her during his 2020 reelection campaign launch in Orlando on Tuesday night.

The former secretary of state joked about being “blessed with stamina” to keep running through the president’s mind in a Twitter exchange with Democratic former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

Clinton, who Trump defeated in the 2016 election, also dinged POTUS with a jibe about Infowars, the conspiracy theory website run by far-right personality Alex Jones.

Check it out here:

.@HillaryClinton you must be EXHAUSTED! Cause you’ve been running through @realDonaldTrump small mind for a LONG time. 😩 — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 19, 2019

I can handle it. Blessed with stamina. And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars... — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 19, 2019

Trump often claimed on the 2016 campaign trail that Clinton didn’t have enough stamina to be president.

“She doesn’t have the look,” he said during one of their televised presidential debates. “She doesn’t have the stamina, I said she doesn’t have the stamina, and I don’t believe she does have the stamina.”

Clinton responded at the time:

As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a ceasefire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world, or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee he can talk to me about stamina.

Trump’s targeting of Clinton during Tuesday’s rally led to widespread mockery on Twitter, where many people accused him of failing to update his material.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.) bashed Trump for delivering a “tired, lazy, undisciplined political message focused on the grievance politics that elected him in the first place.”