Hillary Clinton Responds To Demolition Of Trump Casino With A Mocking Emoji

"In which Hillary wins the day on Twitter with one emoji," one tweeter said of the post from Trump's 2016 Democratic rival.

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino came tumbling down in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Wednesday in a controlled demolition.

And Hillary Clinton was there for it.

The former secretary of state responded to the implosion of the entertainment venue once owned by her 2016 election rival with a single emoji.

Clinton virtually waved goodbye:

Clinton’s response immediately went viral.

“Schadenfreude? Yeah, me too,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Added another: “This is therapeutic.”

