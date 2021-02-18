Hillary Clinton Responds To Demolition Of Trump Casino With A Mocking Emoji

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino came tumbling down in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Wednesday in a controlled demolition.
And Hillary Clinton was there for it.
The former secretary of state responded to the implosion of the entertainment venue once owned by her 2016 election rival with a single emoji.
Clinton virtually waved goodbye:
Clinton’s response immediately went viral.
“Schadenfreude? Yeah, me too,” one person wrote on Twitter.
Added another: “This is therapeutic.”
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter