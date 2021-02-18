Hillary Clinton Responds To Demolition Of Trump Casino With A Mocking Emoji

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino came tumbling down in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Wednesday in a controlled demolition.

And Hillary Clinton was there for it.

The former secretary of state responded to the implosion of the entertainment venue once owned by her 2016 election rival with a single emoji.

Clinton virtually waved goodbye:

Clinton’s response immediately went viral.

“Schadenfreude? Yeah, me too,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Added another: “This is therapeutic.”

lmfaoooooo this was so petty! I love it! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) February 18, 2021

In which Hillary wins the day on Twitter with one emoji https://t.co/21fIhrIcSU — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 17, 2021