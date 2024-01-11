Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday spelled out the choice that America likely faces in tackling gun violence when it comes to the 2024 presidential election.
Clinton shared on X (formerly Twitter) a video of President Joe Biden recently ripping his predecessor former President Donald Trump for telling a campaign event in Iowa to “get over” and “move forward” from a school shooting.
“When it comes to preventing gun violence in our communities, the choice in 2024 is between ‘We have to get over it’ and ‘We have to stop it,’” Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, captioned the clip.
“I know which I’m choosing,” she added.
Four-times-indicted Trump is the clear front-runner in the Republican race, despite his myriad legal woes.
It increases the likelihood of a replay of the Trump-Biden presidential election of 2020, which Trump still falsely insists he won.
Trump, who styles himself as “pro-gun,” has said he’ll be the most “pro-Second Amendment” president ever.
Biden, meanwhile, has frequently railed against Republican efforts to thwart gun control measures and in September 2023 created the new Office of Gun Violence Prevention to tackle the issue.