President Donald Trump campaigned against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 on the promise that he’d “Make America Great Again.”
On Monday, Clinton used part of Trump’s slogan to issue a succinct but biting review of his administration’s widely criticized handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clinton shared a graph showing how the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has in recent days, for the second time, rocketed to record levels across the United States.
Other countries on the chart, meanwhile, appear to be flattening the curve.
“Great Again,” the former secretary of state sarcastically captioned her post:
The contagion has now killed more than 125,000 people nationwide.
Clinton has been a vocal critic of the Trump White House’s fumbled response to the public health crisis throughout. Last month, she tweeted that Trump “needs to stop playing a doctor on TV” after he repeatedly hyped unproven treatments for COVID-19 during televised task force briefings:
Clinton in March marked the grim moment that the U.S. began to lead the world in the number of infections with this tweet:
And in March, she offered some broader advice for when it came to the president’s ramblings and lies about the pandemic:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.