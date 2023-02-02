What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpHillary Clintondolly parton

Hillary Clinton Mockingly Reveals What Trump Was Doing During Infamous Debate Moment

The debate might've been even weirder than we thought.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton jokingly took supporters behind the scenes to one of the most infamous debate moments of the 2016 campaign.

All three debates were marked by frequent outbursts from Donald Trump, but the second was particularly unusual as there were no lecterns and the candidates roamed the stage.

That led to some odd body language ― as well as strange images that quickly turned into memes. These week, one of those images went viral all over again when a Twitter user asked:

Plenty of people offered joking responses ― until Clinton weighed in with an answer of her own:

“Islands In The Stream” was a 1983 hit written by the Bee Gees and performed by country music icons Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

