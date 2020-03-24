Hillary Clinton Drags Trump's Coronavirus Advice With Savage Throwback

Hillary Clinton had a brutal warning on Tuesday for people who want to follow President Donald Trump’s lead and reduce coronavirus restrictions: “Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.”
The former secretary of state was referring to that time back in August 2017 when Trump ignored the experts and was photographed looking directly into the sun during a solar eclipse.
Many Twitter users were amused.
