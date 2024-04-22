Hillary Clinton called out former President Donald Trump on social media while sharing a news article about multiple emergency rooms refusing to treat pregnant women, a problem that has worsened since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
“Trump did this,” Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, posted on X, formerly Twitter, Monday morning. The post included a link to an Associated Press story that details pregnant women getting turned away from emergency rooms across the United States.
Clinton pointed the finger at Trump because he nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, three of the Supreme Court justices who voted in 2022 to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.
In January, Trump took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade during a town hall event.
″[For] 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it,” Trump said. “And I’m proud to have done it.”
Earlier this month, he claimed he wouldn’t sign a national abortion ban if elected president. He has previously said that he supports leaving abortion rights to the states.
In the AP article, which was published last week, federal documents show several instances of pregnant women suffering because hospitals refused to treat them, including one woman who miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room after she was denied care, and another woman in North Carolina who gave birth in her car to a baby who did not survive after the hospital couldn’t offer her an ultrasound.
As AP noted, emergency rooms are required by federal law to treat or stabilize patients who are in active labor or transfer them to another hospital if the facility can’t treat them.
Emergency pregnancy care has become more complicated following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, especially in states with strict abortion laws.
Sara Rosenbaum, a George Washington University health law and policy professor, told AP that pregnant women in those states have “become radioactive to emergency departments.”
“They are so scared of a pregnant patient, that the emergency medicine staff won’t even look. They just want these people gone,” Rosenbaum said.