Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton likened President Donald Trump’s behavior to that of “failed-state fascists” after he went after a federal judge on Twitter.

Trump on Tuesday used his favorite social media platform to attack U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the criminal case against his longtime adviser Roger Stone.

The president posted a slew of tweets criticizing prosecutors’ recommendation that Stone should face seven to nine years behind bars for witness tampering and lying to Congress, charges stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Senior Department of Justice officials have now walked back the sentencing recommendation, prompting all four federal prosecutors who ran the trial to quit.

“Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists?” Clinton asked her 2016 election rival Trump on Twitter.

Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking! https://t.co/kcEzirsGUF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), meanwhile, accused Trump of engaging “in political interference in” the sentencing of Stone.

“It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation,” Pelosi tweeted. “Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated.”

By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 12, 2020