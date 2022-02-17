Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump and Fox News were “desperately spinning up a fake scandal” about her “to distract from his real ones.”

Clinton slammed Trump and the conservative network on Twitter for amplifying the debunked claim that her 2016 campaign spied on her Republican rival, and even infiltrated the White House when he became president.

“Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” wrote the former secretary of state.

“So it’s a day that ends in Y,” she added. “The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.”

Clinton also shared a link "for this interested in reality" to a Vanity Fair article fact-checking what’s become a right-wing talking point, coincidentally amid the escalation of multiple investigations into Trump.