Hillary Clinton got into the Halloween spirit with a dig at President Donald Trump on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

In a clip shared online Thursday, Clinton told what the show billed as “the scariest ghost story of our time” ― involving herself and her GOP rival in the 2016 election.

“They counted all the votes and even though she got 3 million more, the orange man still got into the house,” Clinton recalled to a group of people, with a flashlight under her face.

“But how?” one of the group asked.

“The electoral college,” Clinton responded, eliciting screams from the group and prompting her to cackle in laughter.

Check out the clip here:

.@HillaryClinton tells the scariest ghost story of our time https://t.co/sXPNGxZRb7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 1, 2019