Hillary Clinton suggested Wednesday the only reason former President Donald Trump could be acquitted in his second impeachment trial for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection is because his co-conspirators are sat on the jury.

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” tweeted the former secretary of state and Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 election.

“It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators,” she wrote:

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) are among Senate Republicans who helped Trump stoke anger in the weeks leading up to the riot.

They promoted the ex-president’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Clinton’s post came on the second day of Trump’s trial, during which Democrats shared previously unseen security footage from the riot of police directing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) away from the violent mob and rioters smashing windows and searching for the Senate chamber.

