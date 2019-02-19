Hillary Clinton has joined the chorus of disapproval surrounding President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Clinton, Trump’s Democratic opponent in the 2016 election, on Monday tweeted a list of four issues that she considered to be “real national emergencies” ― gun violence, climate change, the Trump administration’s family-separation immigration policy and health care.
In the wake of Trump’s emergency declaration on Friday, Clinton retweeted this post calling it a #FAKENationalEmergency.
She also shared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) pronouncement that an emergency declaration would be “a gross abuse of the power of the presidency.”
Clinton last week mocked Trump for using the “Stronger Together” slogan from her 2016 campaign during a rally in El Paso, Texas, during which a Trump supporter attacked a BBC cameraman.