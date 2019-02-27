Hillary Clinton said she “can’t imagine” any circumstance in which she would run for president again in 2020 or beyond.

But the former secretary of state said in the latest episode of Tina Brown’s “TBD” podcast that she won’t stay silent with her criticism of President Donald Trump, who defeated her in the 2016 election.

“I’ve had a terrific experience in public life and in politics. I care deeply about this country and I am very worried about the direction that Trump and his allies are taking us,” said Clinton. “So I will continue to speak out and fight for our basic rights, particularly when it comes to how we treat each other and also the rule of law.”

She added: “There are things that I care deeply about that just because I’m not running, I’m not going to keep my mouth shut. I’m going to keep speaking out.”

Clinton criticized the Trump administration’s “level of inhumanity” over its “most outrageous” policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She noted the challenges facing women running for president next year and warned that deepfake videos posed one of “the biggest threats to democracy.”

Clinton also commented on the souring of her relationship with “cold-blooded” Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggested what Democratic candidates would need to beat Trump in 2020, and admitted being “stunned” by what Brown described as “the jellylike submission of the GOP” to the president.