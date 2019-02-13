Hillary Clinton had a withering response to President Donald Trump’s repurposing of her old campaign slogan.

Twitter users tittered Monday after the Republican National Committee turned Trump’s “we’re only getting stronger together” line from his rally in El Paso, Texas, into a graphic. They noted its striking similarity to Clinton’s “Stronger Together” slogan from 2016, when she was the Democratic candidate for president.

Clinton reacted via Trump’s favorite social media platform on Tuesday:

Now copy my plan on health care, a fairer tax system, and voting rights. https://t.co/AGyA6ZHl1R https://t.co/OuFklznJgf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2019

“Now copy my plan on health care, a fairer tax system, and voting rights,” wrote the former secretary of state. Clinton also linked to the “Issues” page of her website, which detailed her “vision for America” during the election campaign.

Her comeback was well received:

He couldn’t beat you in the popular vote so he has to steal your ideas. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 12, 2019

So much 🔥🔥🔥 — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) February 13, 2019

I’m with her pic.twitter.com/Es020Nv3vL — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 13, 2019