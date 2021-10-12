During an interview on Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers pointed out that the pair’s new fictional book, “ State of Terror ,” contains a “reckless” former president from Palm Beach, Florida.

The character was “someone who gets the country into a lot of trouble,” Clinton explained. “Some of it of his own making and some of it because he doesn’t understand how other bad actors are actually using him, so it wasn’t too difficult for Louise and I to think about this fictional former president.”