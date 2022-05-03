Hillary Clinton paid tribute to dozens of American women she admires in her first Met Gala appearance in more than 20 years.

Clinton, a former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, embraced the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme with a Joseph Altuzarra-designed dress embroidered with 60 names on the hem and neckline.

“I would’ve filled the entire dress,” Clinton said on the red carpet of the event. Cindy Ord/MG22 via Getty Images

The women honored included Harriet Tubman, Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt and Madeleine Albright. Clinton spoke at a memorial for Albright last week.

