Met Gala 2022: Hillary Clinton's Dress Honors American Women

The former secretary of state's Joseph Altuzarra-designed featured some special embroidery.
Hillary Clinton paid tribute to dozens of American women she admires in her first Met Gala appearance in more than 20 years.

Clinton, a former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, embraced the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme with a Joseph Altuzarra-designed dress embroidered with 60 names on the hem and neckline.

“I would’ve filled the entire dress,” Clinton said on the red carpet of the event.
The women honored included Harriet Tubman, Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt and Madeleine Albright. Clinton spoke at a memorial for Albright last week.

