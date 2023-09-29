Hillary Clinton Just Won A Friggin' Emmy

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The former first lady and secretary of state had already won a Grammy, so she’s an Oscar and a Tony shy of an EGOT of sorts. Not bad for a political giant who also served as a senator and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Advertisement

Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton were part of a team that captured the Emmy for Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary announced at the News & Documentary Emmy Awards in New York City.

The two executive-produced the Netflix documentary “In Her Hands” with several others, making them “statue-eligible,” an official told The Hollywood Reporter.

The film follows Zarifa Ghafari, who at age 26 became the youngest female mayor in the history of Afghanistan. She served in the turbulent times before the Taliban recaptured the country.

“As Western forces withdraw, Afghanistan’s youngest female mayor braves mortal danger to lead a fight for education for the next generation of Afghans,” the Netflix summary reads.

Advertisement

The film, directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen was released last fall and received mixed reviews.

“So proud to be part of the ‘In Her Hands’ team,” Chelsea Clinton tweeted Friday.

So proud to be part of the ‘In Her Hands’ team, and to tell the remarkable story of Zarifa Ghafari, the youngest female mayor in the history of Afghanistan. https://t.co/L74zB6hiT0 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 29, 2023

Hillary Clinton hadn’t mentioned the Emmy victory on X or Instagram as of Friday afternoon, hours after the death of former Senate colleague Dianne Feinstein was announced.