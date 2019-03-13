Hillary Clinton Got An Unexpected FaceTime Call In The Middle Of A Speech

Hillary Clinton delighted attendees at an event Tuesday when she picked up her ringing cellphone to answer a call from her grandkids.

Clinton was speaking at the launch of Vote Mama, a political action committee that supports Democratic mothers with young children who are running for office. The organization was founded by former congressional candidate Liuba Grechen Shirley, a mother of two who challenged Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) in the 2016 midterm elections.

Clinton’s phone started ringing as the former Democratic presidential candidate was speaking to the group about the importance of supporting mothers who want to run for local, state and federal office. She cringed as she said, “Oh, dear,” seemingly mortified that her phone rang in the middle of her remarks.

“You’re not going to believe this,” she said, smiling, before answering her phone and putting it to her ear. After listening for a second, she put the phone in front of her face.



“Yeah, it’s my grandchildren on FaceTime,” she said laughing.

“Hi, Aiden! Hi, Charlotte! I’m at a meeting! I’m with all these people!” she said while laughing. “Can I call― I’ll call you back, OK?”

The crowd ate up the exchange, applauding the former secretary of state as she concluded her call.