Hillary Clinton reminded Republicans concerned about so-called “cancel culture” of what they once canceled themselves.

On Twitter, the former secretary of state recalled how Republicans in 2003 renamed French fries in the House cafeterias as “Freedom Fries” to protest French opposition to the war in Iraq.

“The party of ‘Freedom Fries’ would like you to know that ‘cancel culture’ is a very serious problem,” Clinton, who voted in favor of the military invention, wrote Thursday.

GOP concern over “cancel culture” has ramped up in recent weeks, with conservative lawmakers and TV personalities expressing faux outrage most latterly about Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to stop the publication of six books containing racist imagery. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to pin the blame on the company’s decision on President Joe Biden.

The theme of the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, at the weekend was even “America Uncanceled.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes summed up the mood with this montage on Wednesday:

