Hillary Clinton: Staying Married Was 'Gutsiest Thing I've Ever Done'

Think deciding to run for president is the gutsiest decision Hillary Clinton ever made? Nope.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, whose book “The Gutsy Book of Women,” co-written with daughter Chelsea, went on sale Tuesday, revealed her gutsiest choice on “Good Morning America.”

“I think the gutsiest thing I’ve ever done, well, personally, make the decision to stay in my marriage,” Clinton, sitting beside her daughter, told host Amy Robach.

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, faced impeachment during his presidency on perjury charges related to lying on a deposition about an improper relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

She stayed in the marriage, which has now lasted 44 years.

And as for her gutsiest professional choice? Yep, running for president.

“Publicly, politically, run for president,” she said. “And keep going. Just get up every day and keep going.”

