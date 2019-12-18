POLITICS

Hillary Clinton Responds To Most Bizarre Impeachment Conspiracy Theory Yet

A White House official is reportedly claiming the former first lady and secretary of state "purposely lost the 2016 election with the aid of Russian hacking."

It’s the most bizarre impeachment conspiracy theory yet: Hillary Clinton supposedly lost the 2016 election with the help of Russian hackers to put Donald Trump in a position to be impeached.

This very dubious theory was reported by Brian Karem, the White House correspondent for Playboy, who tweeted Wednesday that an unnamed White House source had suggested it (not, he pointed out, The Onion).

Clinton had no words, but she did have a GIF.

Other Twitter users had problems with the logic of the theory as well.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Hillary Clinton
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Elections 2016 Conspiracy Theories GIF
CONVERSATIONS