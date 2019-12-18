Hillary Clinton Responds To Most Bizarre Impeachment Conspiracy Theory Yet

It’s the most bizarre impeachment conspiracy theory yet: Hillary Clinton supposedly lost the 2016 election with the help of Russian hackers to put Donald Trump in a position to be impeached.
This very dubious theory was reported by Brian Karem, the White House correspondent for Playboy, who tweeted Wednesday that an unnamed White House source had suggested it (not, he pointed out, The Onion).
Clinton had no words, but she did have a GIF.
Other Twitter users had problems with the logic of the theory as well.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Hillary Clinton