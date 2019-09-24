Hillary Clinton 'In Favor Of Moving Toward Impeachment' Of Donald Trump

“I’m in favor of impeachment,” Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, told People magazine. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aid he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.”