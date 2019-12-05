Hillary Clinton on Wednesday criticized the way in which Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has changed in recent years, saying he’d had “a brain snatch.”

Clinton explained to radio host Howard Stern how she’d traveled all over the world with Graham during her time as a New York senator and found him “good company,” “funny” and “self-deprecating.”

“He also believed in climate change back in those days,” she noted.

“I saw him as somebody who, you know, had been working to try to figure out what he believed and how he could do things,” said Clinton.

Graham has since become a staunch defender of President Donald Trump.

Stern asked Clinton if Graham had “sold his soul to the devil.”

“I don’t know the answer to that. I think that’s a fair question, however,” Clinton responded. “And what I don’t understand is how he went from being the friend and the real confidant of the maverick, John McCain, who you know I didn’t agree with politically but I found him to be a man of integrity, a man of real strength of conviction.”

“I don’t know what’s happened to Lindsey Graham,” she added. “I’ll be honest with you. I haven’t talked to him in a long time.”

Clinton later recalled how Graham had written the tribute for her in Time magazine.

“And now, it’s like he had a brain snatch, you know?” she said.

Check out the clip here: