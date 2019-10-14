Hillary Clinton Hints At Racism In Media Mistreatment Of Meghan Markle

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the media’s treatment of Meghan Markle “inexplicable.”

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 2016 presidential nominee praised the Duchess of Sussex for being “gutsy,” days after she and husband Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday’s parent company.

“I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable,” Clinton told The Sunday Times, per Newsweek. “If the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody.”

The royal couple took issue with the tabloid for publishing details of a private letter the duchess sent to her father, Thomas Markle. Harry said the outlet only published parts of the letter, given to the tabloid by the duchess’ dad, to “manipulate” readers. He also reprimanded the press for its “ruthless campaign” against his wife.

“She proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” Chelsea Clinton said. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mold of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly.”

Hillary Clinton said previously that she’s “inspired” by the duchess’ initiatives on behalf of women.