Hillary Clinton publicly praised Meghan Markle in a sweet Instagram dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex and her commitment to women.

The former secretary of state said she is “so inspired” by the duchess’ charity partnership with Smart Works, which helps to dress and prepare women for job interviews.

“I’m so inspired by how Meghan Markle — aka one half of @sussexroyal — is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage,” Clinton wrote in a weekend post that included a black-and-white photo of the duchess hugging a woman.

“Meghan’s new project: Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond,” Clinton added.

“The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women’s economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits.”

Smart Works thanked Clinton for the Instagram and said it was “so proud to be collaborating” with the duchess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a personnel connection with Clinton ― the royals earlier his year hired Sarah Latham, a former campaign adviser to the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, to head their communications team.

Meghan partnered with Smart Works to launch a clothing collection this coming Thursday, which will mark her first official public appearance since going on maternity leave. The charitable clothing line is a partnership between four brands (Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and Misha Nonoo).

The former “Suits” actress gave followers a look at her collaboration with the charity in a sneak peak shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram account. It showed the duchess surprising unsuspecting patrons of the new line and helping to style them for a photo shoot.

#SussexRoyal have posted a behind the scenes preview of the recent promotional shoot for Duchess Meghan’s upcoming @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection (in partnership with @jlandpartners, @InsideJigsaw, @mishanonoo and @marksandspencer). More details coming soon! pic.twitter.com/U2mWnA2rAF — Omid Scobie (@scobie) August 21, 2019

The duchess announced the new clothing collaboration in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited.

“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” Meghan wrote in the editor’s letter for the magazine. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”

