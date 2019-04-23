Hillary Clinton Agrees With Nancy Pelosi On Potential Trump Impeachment

Clinton on Tuesday compared a potential Trump impeachment to the impeachment of President Richard Nixon in 1974. Many public hearings involving Nixon administration officials took place before the House initiated impeachment proceedings against him, she noted.

As a staff attorney for the House Judiciary Committee at the time, Clinton researched the historical grounds for impeachment and helped draft a memo on what constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors.

“I have a kind of weird personal history about impeachment,” Clinton said during the Time summit. “It took several years for the slow acquisition and the publication of information to show the level of corruption and obstruction that was existing in [the Nixon] White House. ... By the end of it, the evidence was overwhelming.”