Hillary Clinton’s New Gig: Podcaster

Former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will launch her own podcast in the coming months, Politico reported on Thursday.

The show, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be co-produced by iHeartMedia and come out sometime in late spring as the 2020 election heats up, potentially giving Clinton a powerful megaphone as Democrats vie for the chance to unseat President Donald Trump.

Episodes of the podcast will feature Clinton speaking with a high-profile guest (ranging from celebrities to world leaders) as well as a discussion of recent news. The lineup of the show isn’t yet finalized, according to Politico, and Clinton is looking for a co-host of some kind.

Clinton is sure to play some sort of role in the coming months as the slate of Democratic candidates gets whittled down going into the party’s national convention in July.

She’s already waded into the fray at times after a period of relative quiet. Last month, Clinton said on a podcast that she was distressed by the behavior of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s supporters, colloquially known as “Bernie bros,” during the 2016 campaign and berated the senator for not doing enough to unify the party after Trump defeated her in the general election.

“I don’t care who the nominee is,” Clinton said of the 2020 election, noting the division from 2016 “could not” happen again. “I don’t care. As long as it’s somebody who can win, and as long as it’s somebody who understands politics is the art of addition, not subtraction.”

She also participated in a documentary project set to air next month that shared her views about Sanders, her one-time rival: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.” Clinton was asked in January if that assessment still held, and she replied simply: “Yes, it does.” (She later said she would do whatever she could to support the party’s nominee.)

The comments rattled the Democratic establishment, who worried they would further divide the party as it works to unify against Trump.

Politico noted Thursday that Clinton was inspired to launch the podcast after two instances: speaking with comedian Conan O’Brien for an episode of this audio show as she promoted a book co-written with her daughter, and a 2½-hour chat with shock jock Howard Stern last year.

A person close to Clinton told Politico the ideal format would be “a meeting of the minds with people of grit and determination.”