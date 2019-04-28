Hillary Clinton Reads Mueller Report Out Loud In New Jordan Klepper Video

In a new, oddly satisfying video, Hillary Clinton reads aloud sections of Robert Mueller’s report ― yes, including the line quoting President Donald Trump saying, “I’m fucked.”

The video featuring the 2016 Democratic nominee for the presidency was part of a promo for a new Comedy Central show by comedian and political activist Jordan Klepper. Appearing with former President Bill Clinton in the video, Hillary Clinton read from the special counsel’s redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The video was shown Saturday night at a speaking event the Clintons held in Washington, D.C., where the couple talked about the future of politics.

Hillary Clinton reads the Mueller Report section in which President Trump says, “I’m f**ked!” pic.twitter.com/79W7D1tAq2 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 28, 2019

In his video, Klepper said he was inspired to contribute to crowdfunding campaigns after seeing an online fundraiser receive more than $2 million to rebuild several historically black churches in Louisiana that were destroyed this month by suspected arson.

While scrolling through online fundraisers with the Clintons, Klepper came across a GoFundMe campaign that was raising money for Hillary Clinton to record an audiobook of the Mueller report, which was released this month and is hundreds of pages long.

“Gosh, I would definitely contribute to that,” Clinton said, adding that she would need “lots and lots of lozenges.”

The former secretary of state gave it some tries, reading the report’s conclusion about whether Trump’s presidential campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. Klepper told Clinton in the video to read the report “like you mean it.”

“Secretary Clinton, feel it. Feel it,” Klepper coached. “Just imagine, like you have a history with this.”

“The investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency, and worked to secure that outcome, and that the campaign expected it would benefit electorally,” Clinton read out loud as stringed instruments played in the background. She continued, in her best Trump impression: “The president slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh, my God, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked.’” The last word was bleeped in the video.

The Clintons also told Klepper in the video that Attorney General William Barr misrepresented the report in his four-page summary of it, and joked that they should create a Kickstarter campaign to send Barr “back to law school for continuing legal education.”