Hillary Clinton Says She's 'Living Rent-Free' Inside Trump's Brain

Outside of Clinton, Meghan McCain has also pushed back on the criticisms coming from the president in a similar way.

Earlier this year, “The View” co-host defended her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and, like Clinton, claimed in a since-deleted tweet that her father lived “rent free” in the president’s head.

Trump has frequently lambasted McCain over the years, from making remarks that the former senator was “not a war hero” during his presidential campaign to saying that McCain had “stains” on his career for things like his “no” vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act in July 2017.