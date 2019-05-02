Hillary Clinton Says She's 'Living Rent-Free' Inside Trump's Brain

Hillary Clinton says that she’s “living rent-free inside of Donald Trump’s brain, and it’s not a very nice place to be.”
On Wednesday, the former Secretary of State appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” to discuss the president’s repeated attacks on her and the discovery in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that Trump asked former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate Clinton.
Clinton called Trump’s rhetoric against her a “diversion attack” that acts as a tool to “fire up [Trump’s] hard-core base.”
“When in doubt, go after me ... They know better. But this is part of their whole technique to divert attention from what the real story is. The real story is the Russians interfered in our election. And Trump committed obstruction of justice. That’s the real story,” Clinton told Maddow.
Outside of Clinton, Meghan McCain has also pushed back on the criticisms coming from the president in a similar way.
Earlier this year, “The View” co-host defended her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and, like Clinton, claimed in a since-deleted tweet that her father lived “rent free” in the president’s head.
Trump has frequently lambasted McCain over the years, from making remarks that the former senator was “not a war hero” during his presidential campaign to saying that McCain had “stains” on his career for things like his “no” vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act in July 2017.