Hillary Clinton cautioned that the leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade could be just the start of rights being rolled back for other groups nationwide.

“This opinion is dark. It is incredibly dangerous and it is not just about a woman’s right to choose. It is about much more than that,” the former secretary of state told CBS’ Norah O’Donnell in an interview that aired Thursday.

“Any American who says, ‘Look, I’m not a woman, this doesn’t affect me. I’m not Black, that doesn’t affect me. I’m not gay, that doesn’t affect me’ — once you allow this kind of extreme power to take hold you have no idea who they will come for next,” Clinton continued.

The only answer is to “elect people who will stand up for every American’s rights,” she said.

O’Donnell noted how Donald Trump had promised, during his 2016 presidential election campaign against Democratic candidate Clinton, to appoint conservative justices to the high court so that Roe v. Wade could be overturned.

“I warned about it in the campaign,” Clinton recalled.

“I could see that the man I was running against would literally do anything to get the votes of the extreme faction of the Republican Party, who were willing to totally upend precedent and deny women their rights. So I did warn about it,” she added. “But you know, it’s hard to warn in the abstract, and I think a lot of people would say, ‘Well, that’ll never happen.’”

