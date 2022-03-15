Hillary Clinton Jokingly Thanks 'Russian Academy' After Being Sanctioned By Putin

Although Russia just announced sanctions against former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, among others, the former first lady doesn’t seem too worried.

In fact, she’s treating it as a badge of honor, based on the reaction tweet she posted Tuesday.

I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/4og9S3OCEp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2022

The Russian foreign ministry officially put a number of prominent Democrats on the list, including Clinton, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the president’s son Hunter Biden, according to the BBC.

The ministry said the sanctions are being applied “on the basis of reciprocity.”

The U.S. and its allies levied sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine last month.

Financial Times reporter Max Seddon ― whose tweet prompted Clinton’s response ― suggested that Russia’s sanctions would have some effect, but not what Russian leaders might have intended.

