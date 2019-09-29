Hillary Clinton: Trump 'Knows He's Illegitimate,' It's Why He's Obsessed With Me

Hillary Clinton’s latest book is on “gutsy women,” and, as they say, it takes one to know one.

The former first lady, senator, secretary of state, and 2016 presidential nominee took shots at President Donald Trump, his ego and what she called his “illegitimate” election, while promoting her latest book that she co-authored with her daughter, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

“I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” she told CBS’s Jane Pauley in an interview that aired Sunday. “He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did. And I take full responsibility for those parts of it that I should. But hey, it was like applying for a job and getting 66 million letters of recommendation, and losing to a corrupt human tornado.”

Pier Marco Tacca via Getty Images Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, pictured here at the Ambrosetti International Economic Forum in Italy earlier this month, compared her 2016 presidential defeat to "losing to a corrupt human tornado."

Her interview came as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) into his attempts to coerce the Ukrainian president into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, whom Trump might face in 2020. It also came following news that the State Department is revamping its investigation into emails sent to Clinton’s private email server while she was secretary of state. Trump has repeatedly asserted that she committed a crime and should be jailed.

“History will probably sort it all out. So of course, he’s obsessed with me. And I believe that it’s a guilty conscience, insomuch as he has a conscience,” Clinton said of Trump’s relentless ongoing attacks on her at rallies and on social media.

As for the impeachment investigation, Clinton ― who as an attorney helped investigate the impeachment of President Richard Nixon in the 1970s, and endured her husband’s own impeachment ― said she supports it.

“I don’t care who you’re for in the Democratic primary or whether you’re a Republican, when the president of the United States ... uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his own political purposes, I think that’s very much what the founders worried about in ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’” she added.

Clinton’s book, “The Book of Gutsy Women,” will be released this week.