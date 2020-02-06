Hillary Clinton Reacts To Trump's Impeachment Acquittal On 'Ellen'

Hillary Clinton admits she “wasn’t surprised” President Donald Trump was acquitted on impeachment charges this week, but is hopeful his trial will have a resounding impact come November.

In a Thursday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said she was “disappointed” that the impeachment verdict had come down almost entirely along party lines. Still, she praised Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) for being the sole Republican “willing to take a stand” by voting to convict Trump for abuse of power.

“The evidence was really clear,” Clinton said. “There was no doubt by the time it was all presented that actually the president [had] done what he was accused of. In fact, he admitted that he’d done what he was accused of. He just didn’t think anybody would hold him accountable.”

With regard to Romney, she added, “[He] gave an extraordinary speech on the floor of the Senate talking about why he felt the weight of history on his shoulders and that he was going to vote to convict on one of the articles of impeachment.”

While Clinton suggested she and other Democrats were “moving on” after Trump’s acquittal, she urged voters to “pay attention” and ensure that the president is “held accountable” for his actions.

“Now the way to do that is in the election,” she said.

Clinton ― who is currently promoting a Hulu docuseries, “Hillary” ― also addressed the notion of what she’d say if the eventual Democratic presidential candidate asked her to be vice president.

“No, probably no,” she said.

When DeGeneres pressed further, Clinton pointed to the time when President Barack Obama tapped her to be secretary of state.

“I never say never, because I do believe in serving my country,” she said. “But it’s not going to happen.”