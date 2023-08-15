People Can't Get Over Hillary Clinton's Post-Trump Indictment Interview

People on social media were blown away by the timing of Hillary Clinton’s interview on MSNBC Monday night.
The former secretary of state was scheduled to appear on the network at 9 p.m., which happened to be minutes after a Fulton County grand jury handed up an indictment in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.
As host Rachel Maddow introduced her guest, Clinton laughed, saying: “I can’t believe this.”
“Yeah, this is not the circumstances in which I expected to be talking to you,” Maddow replied.
“Nor me, Rachel,” Clinton said. “It’s always good to talk to you, but I didn’t think it would be under these circumstances. Yet another set of indictments.”
Earlier, the Maddow Blog teased: “Just to be clear, this is happening whether or not there is certain other news breaking this evening...”
In the interview, Maddow asked Clinton if she felt any satisfaction knowing Trump had likely been indicted, considering her warnings that her 2016 presidential rival would try to end democracy.
“I don’t feel any satisfaction,” Clinton answered. “I just feel great profound sadness that we have a former president who has been indicted for so many charges.”
“We don’t know yet what the charges coming out of Georgia are,” she continued. “But if you stop and think about what the public evidence is, he set out to defraud the United States of America and the citizens of our nation.”
“This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes,” she added.
In a news conference several hours later, District Attorney Fani Willis unveiled more than a dozen felony charges against Trump over a “criminal conspiracy” to hold onto power. Also indicted were 18 allies.
