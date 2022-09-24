Hillary Clinton Compares Trump To Hitler In Disturbing Interview

In a stinging interview Friday one-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, and his political rallies to Nazi gatherings.

She zeroed in on Trump’s rally last week in Youngstown, Ohio, where members of the crowd raised a stiff-armed, one-finger QAnon salute to the former president in a gesture chillingly reminiscent of the “heil Hitler” salute.

The QAnon gesture stands for WWG1WGA, or: “Where We Go One We Go All.”

Donald Trump disciples raise a disturbing stiff-armed one-finger salute to the former president at his his Ohio rally last week. Gaelen Morse via Reuters

“I remember as a young student, you know, trying to figure out how people get basically brought in by Hitler. How did that happen?” Clinton asked during an onstage interview at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin.

“I’d watch newsreels and I’d see this guy standing up there ranting and raving, and people shouting and raising their arms. I thought, ‘What’s happened to these people?’” she added.

"You saw the rally in Ohio the other night," Clinton noted. "Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour, and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. What is going on?"

She added: “I think it is fair to say we’re in a struggle between democracy and autocracy.”

“You have these rows of young men with their arms raised.” Hillary Clinton compares Trump rally to how Nazis were drawn to Hitler. pic.twitter.com/sEfiQAfLG2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 23, 2022

Clinton was hardly the only one to see similarities between Trump and Hitler rallies.

Retired four-star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey also compared Trump’s Ohio rally to a 1936 rally held by Hitler in Nuremberg, Germany.

“The crowd is similar to a Nuremberg rally 1936,” McCaffrey tweeted after the rally. “A lawless Trump in office in [the] 2024 election would slide us into autocracy and deny our Constitutional safeguards. This is our greatest danger as a nation since 1860.”