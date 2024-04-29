PoliticsHillary Clinton2024 electionsKristi Noem

Hillary Clinton’s 2021 Post About Dogs Comes Back To Haunt Kristi Noem

Clinton's old post went viral after South Dakota's governor recalled shooting her own dog dead.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Hillary Clinton’s old post warning about politicians and dogs resurfaced and went viral on X (formerly Twitter) at the weekend after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) recalled killing her pet pup.

“Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog,” former Secretary Of State Clinton wrote in February 2021.

Noem is tipped as a potential running mate for former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

In Noem’s new book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” the governor described shooting dead her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer called Cricket for being “aggressive.”

The revelation sparked anger as critics suggested she could have had the animal rehomed. Noem, however, tried to spin the killing into an example of how she’s prepared to do the right thing, even when it’s tough.

People on X hailed 2016 Democratic candidate Clinton’s insight:

