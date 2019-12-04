Hillary Clinton Was 'Disappointed' Bernie Sanders Took His Time To Endorse Her

“He could’ve. He hurt me. There’s no doubt about it, he hurt me,” she said.

Sanders’ concession to Clinton was a culmination of more than a year of inner-party turmoil. When he made his announcement at a New Hampshire high school on July 12, 2016, Sanders supporters could be heard jeering Clinton and threatening to withhold their votes for her in the general election, according to The New York Times. Two weeks later, Sanders addressed a crowd that booed him when he referenced his support for Clinton.

But Clinton clarified that she was not “upset” with Sanders.

“No, disappointed,” she told Stern. “And I hope he doesn’t do it again to whoever gets the nomination.”

Although he is generally ranked among the top Democratic presidential contenders, Sanders is facing a dramatically wider set of competitors this time around ― some of whom have voiced support for the same kind of progressive policy proposals he championed in 2016.