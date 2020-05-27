But historian John M. Barry, author of the 2005 bestseller “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” about the 1918 pandemic, thinks at best it’s a 3.5.

And in an interview with The Washington Post published Tuesday, Barry suggested he was being “overly generous” with that score.

Barry lamented Trump’s initial downplaying of the threat posed by the pandemic that has gone on to kill almost 100,000 people nationwide.

It was “important,” Barry noted, that Trump later began to take the outbreak more seriously — but he criticized the president for giving out “inaccurate information on a daily basis.”

The United States’ response to this pandemic will be remembered in 100 years’ time as “incomprehensibly incoherent,” he said, claiming the most important lesson to emerge was to “tell the truth.”